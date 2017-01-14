Poll officials abduction in M’giri: A false news

Malkangiri: The days latest news of Maoists abducting the five poll officials in the cut off areas of Chitrakonda in the district has lost it’s viability when the police have confirmed that the officials were not abducted but they had left the village due to Maoists fear.

Malkangiri Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rahul PR has said that all the five persons had left the Chitrakonda cut-off area fearing the red rebels. He also informed that two persons have already reached the district while other three were on the way.

Further he said, they might have left the office as no nomination papers are scheduled to be filed in the next two days due to holidays.

The officials were identified as Purusottam Behera, Hrushikesh Naik, Praveen Soren and Kaminikant Se. Besides, Jodamba village head Laxman Sisa’s son Manoranjan Sisa is also among the abducted persons.

Meanwhile, when there was no information about the whereabouts of the poll officials, the State Election Commission had sought a report from Malkangiri collector over the incident.

Earlier, the Maoists had warned the tribals of the district not to participate in the panchayat polls.