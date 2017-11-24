Headlines

By-poll to Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar Assembly seat on December 21

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
RK Nagar

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has announced that the by-election to five state assembly constituencies, including Tamil Nadu’s RK Nagar constituency, will be conducted on December 21.

The other constituencies are Pakke-Kasang, Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikandra in Uttar Pradesh, Sabang in West Bengal.

The date of issue of notification is November 21 and the last day for filing nominations is December 4. Scrutiny of nominations will begin on December 5 and the last date for withdrawal of candidates is December 7.

Elections for the five state assembly constituencies will be conducted on December 21 and counting of votes will be on December 24.

