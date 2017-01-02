PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Politicians can’t seek vote in name of religion, caste: SC

New Delhi: In a historic judgement, ahead of crucial assembly polls in five states, the Supreme Court on Monday said no politician can seek vote in the name of caste, creed or religion.

Religion can have no role in electoral process, the seven judge Constitution bench said. Seeking vote in the name of religion by the candidate will be dealt under Section 123(3) of the Representation of People’s Act, the apex court ruled.

The top court further stated that election is a secular exercise and thereby its way and process should be followed. The court also said that the relationship between man and God is an individual choice and the state is forbidden to interfere in such an activity.

With Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections expected to be held in February, the SC order can have a huge impact in the sensitive state.

A bunch of PILs were filed before the Supreme Court in the wake of 1995 judgement of the apex court in the Hindutva case, which dealt with electoral malpractices.

