Political stalwarts, Naveen relish Pakhala, Piaja Pitha in today’s lunch

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with senior national leaders- former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was seen relishing on authentic Odia cuisine Pakhala in lunch ahead of unveiling ceremony of ‘The Tall Man Biju Patnaik’ here today.

The lunch which was organized for the dignitaries at Naveen Niwas included authentic and traditional Odia foods- Pakhala, Piaja Peetha, Saga Badi, Drumstick Fry, Chuna Machha and Chhena Poda. The dishes were served on banana leaves and brass utensils.

Naveen took to twitter to express his pleasure for having a great lunch with the noted personalities.