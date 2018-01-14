Police van torched during group clash in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: Two groups clashed at Patkurabahal village under Kutra block in Sundargarh district late on Friday night following an altercation between them. The scuffle left five persons from both of the groups injured.

Police have detained ten persons in connection with the incident.

Several vehicles including bikes, a car and a dumper were also set on fire. Besides, four shops, including a medicine store, were also torched during the clash.

Reports said the rival factions had an altercation over collection of donation that turned into a clash with both the groups indulging in heavy brick-batting and arson.

Five persons were injured in the clash and shifted to a hospital in the district.

On being informed, Police rushed to the spot, but the violent mob also set the police van ablaze. However, police said the actual reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.