Police to take Mahima on remand from Jan 1

Paradip : Paradip Police will take Seaways Shipping GM murder prime accused Mahima Mishra on a four day remand starting from January 1.

Earlier today, the decision to take Mahima and his other aide Basant Bal on the remand from today was put on hold following ill health issues.

The Kujang JMFC had already granted Paradip police to take Mahima and Bal on a four day remand to expedite interrogations into the highly sensational murder of Seaways company manager Mahendra Swain on November 26.

Meanwhile, Mahima along with Bal have been lodged at Samagol jail following the rejection of their bail pleas.

Both were shifted to Jagatsinghpur District Hospital on Tuesday after they complained of health infirmities. While Mahima was discharged and sent back to jail, Bal has been shifted to SCB for better treatment.