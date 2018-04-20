Police to crack Patnagarh wedding gift blast case soon

Bhubaneswar: The police will get a breakthrough in the sensational Patnagarh parcel gift blast case in Bolangir district very soon, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Dr RP Sharma said on Friday.

Investigation is underway under the direct supervision of the Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra and police have got some vital clues in course of its investigation and would get a breakthrough soon, the DGP stated.

The incident had occurred on February 23. Though nearly two months have passed the police are yet to crack the mystery.

While groom Soumya Sekhar Sahu and his grandmother Jemamani were killed in the wedding gift bomb blast, the bride Rimarani Sahu sustained severe burn injuries in the explosion.

Rimarani, who was recently discharged from the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for a thorough probe into the incident and the immediate arrest of the assailant.

The statement by the DGP indicates that the police have got a lead in the case.