Crime

Police summons Mahima nephew, OSL DGM

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
OSL

Jagatsinghpur: Police here has issued notices to Mahima Mishra’s nephew Chinmay Mishra and OSL deputy general manager Rabindra Dalei in the shipping company manager Mahendra Swain murder case of Paradip in which Mahima is a main accused.

Jagatsinghpur police has summoned both Chinmay and Dalei to appear for questioning in connection with the case by January 15.

Already, industrialist Mahima has been arrested and questioned in the case. His sons Charchit and Chandan have also been grilled by police in the murder case of Mahendra Swain on January 11.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

naveen's team naveen's team
5.7K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
4.0K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
RSP RSP
3.8K
State at Large

CBI raids senior RSP official on DA case
upcoming upcoming
3.2K
Entertainment

Babushan’s new upcoming Odia movie “Suna Pila Tike Screw Dhila”
differently differently
2.7K
Crime

RPF Jawans assault differently abled man
To Top