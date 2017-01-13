Police summons Mahima nephew, OSL DGM

Jagatsinghpur: Police here has issued notices to Mahima Mishra’s nephew Chinmay Mishra and OSL deputy general manager Rabindra Dalei in the shipping company manager Mahendra Swain murder case of Paradip in which Mahima is a main accused.

Jagatsinghpur police has summoned both Chinmay and Dalei to appear for questioning in connection with the case by January 15.

Already, industrialist Mahima has been arrested and questioned in the case. His sons Charchit and Chandan have also been grilled by police in the murder case of Mahendra Swain on January 11.