Police stop farmers marching to Parliament

New Delhi: Over 35,000 farmers from across the country have converged near Parliament Street police station in the national capital on Friday.

Latest report say the farmers have been denied permission by police to march to Parliament.

The national secretary of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Asish Mittal said farmers from 24 states have joined the protest. Their demands, among others, include remunerative prices for their produce.

Reports said the farmers have been camping at the Ramlila ground here since Thursday.

Heavy security bandobust has be done to prevent any untoward incident during the rally.Over 3,500 police personnel have been deployed on the route of the march.

Senior police officials said special arrangements have been made in Central and New Delhi police districts.

The rally is being attended by farmers from different parts of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.