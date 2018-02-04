Police SI attacked for misbehaving with women in Khordha

Khordha: A police Sub Inspector (SI) was injured after a group of women attacked the police team had reached Panchala village in Kakarudrapur panchayat under Balianta police limits in Khordha district to intervene in a dispute which had occurred between three ‘dalit’ families.

The injured cop has been identified as Sudheer Kumar Dash, Balianta Police Station SI.

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm yesterday night.

According to reports, a team of Balianta police led by Dash reached the village getting information on a dispute which had occurred between Alekh Dash, Kalia Pradhan and Niranjan Dash’s families over a village road.

However, a verbal duel erupted between the police team and Alekh Dash during the questioning. After Alekh’s daughter Jyotsnarani protested cops who was later joined by another woman, Lata Bhoi, things took an ugly turn.

The villagers have alleged that police thrashed Jyotsnarani and Lata brutally in absence of any policewoman and misbehaved with them.

Following which a group of women attacked the police team with sticks and other weapons protesting against its action and detained SI Sudheer Kumar Dash. However, two other policemen accompanying him identified as Mahendra Mallick and Mahendra Dash managed to escape from the spot.

The injured SI was rescued from the clutches of the villagers later in the night by a joint police team of Balianta, Pahala, Balakati and Hanspal Police Stations and was rushed to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Police have started investigation into the incident.