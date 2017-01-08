Police seizes Rishi’s mobile, to be sent for forensic test

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Sunday seized a mobile phone of deceased ITER student Ashutosh Mohanty alias Rishi as it continued to demystify his alleged murder issue. Even as his death is all shrouded in mystery his link with the highly contagious alleged sex clip of Mayor AN Jena has made it more profound and compelling for police.

Police have confirmed that Rishi’s phone will be sent for Central Forensic Laboratory for examination.

The OHRC has sought a detail report on Rishi’s death last Thursday with his girlfriend visiting the Commissioner few days back. The Commissioner has asked DCP Satyabrata Bhoi to submit the progress of investigation in the case.

Notably, Rishi died under mysterious condition on May 5 last year while enjoying a dinner along with his friends. Doctors later confirmed that he had died of cardiac arrest.

After eight months or so his death case has resurfaced with an alleged sex tape of Mayor AN Jena which was alleged shot by Rishi’s girlfriend has been said to be reason for his death.