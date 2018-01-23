Police resort to lathi-charge on BJP workers in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police on Tuesday resorted to mild lathi-charge on BJP workers near Master Canteen Square to disperse the saffron activists who staged a protest march to gherao Naveen Nivas to press their demand for a CBI probe into the suicide of Kunduli gang rape victim.

According to reports,hundreds of BJP workers and leaders had taken out a huge protest march from the Ram Mandir Chhak to reach Naveen Nivas, the residence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

However, they broke police barricades near Master Canteen Square during the march and tried to move towards Naveen Nivas. Police stopped the activists at Sishu Bhawan Chhak following which a scuffle between police and the protestors erupted and members from both side received minor injuries.

The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protestors and detained several saffron leaders including Odisha BJP Vice President Sameer Mohanty, General Secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra, Mahila Morcha President Prabhati Parida and firebrand leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar.