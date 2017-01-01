Police remand of Mahima Mishra from today

Paradip: Paradip police will take Mahima Mishra, the prime conspirator behind murder of Seaways Shipping Groups’s GM Mahendra Swain on a four day remand starting from today.

Mishra and his other aide Basant Bal were scheduled to be taken on remand right on December 29 but the police put the decision on hold after both fell ill.

The Kujang JMFC on Thursday had allowed the police to take Mishra on remand from January 1.

Notably, both Mishra and Bal who sought hideouts in abroad were caught enjoying holidays at Thailand’s Bangkok. With their families and bodyguards both were on a 15 day tourist visa.

It may be recalled that after the alleged murder of Seaways GM Mahendra Swain on October 26 on charges of some feud over stevedoring business in Paradip port Orissa Stevedores Limited Manager and Owner Mahima who was considered to have masterminded the murder along with his some ascoaites were notified to appear on the case.

Subsequently during the course of investigation, seven persons including Congress leader Bapi Sarkhel were arrested in connection with the case while Mahima and Bal could not be apprehended as they had flown out of the country. After both were issued lookout circulars and NBWs the police finally managed to get their trail thanks to the immigration police of Bangkok who detained them on Christmas day.