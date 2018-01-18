State at Large

Police records statement of girl molested by classmates in classroom

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
molested

Cuttack: Police on Wednesday recorded statement of the 16-year-old girl who was molested by her male classmates inside the classroom in Sri Sri Dhabaleswar Mahavidyalaya at Gurudijhatia in the district. She also underwent medical examination.

A lady cop from the district police headquarters recorded the girl’s statement under Section 161 of CrpC. The victim as well as the accused will be produced before Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Cuttack on Thursday for recording her statement under Section 164 of CrPc, informed Satyabrata Lenka, IIC Khuntuni police station and in-charge of Gurudijhatia police station. The juvenile accused duo hails from Chhagan gram panchayat.

