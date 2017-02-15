Police recorded Bengali actress’s statement

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police have launched a probe into the allegations of the Bengali actress who had lodged a complaint against her businessman hubby on Monday alleging torture and cheating.

While speaking to the media, Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi has said that a case was registered at Mancheswar Police Station. A medical examination was also conducted on the complaint. Her statement was recorded under Section 162. He said that the police department is investigating the matter as per various sections of the law. The next course of action would depend upon the outcome of investigation.

As per reports, the complainant, who has acted in some Bengali movies, had married a Bengali youth, but later the marriage ended with divorce after she got to know that he was a notorious criminal.

During the period, she was introduced with a youth, Virat Mohapatra , in Kolkata, who brought her to Bhubaneswar promising a break in the Odia film industry. Intimacy developed between the two after coming to Bhubaneswar and they tied the nuptial knot in a temple.

However, the actress got to know that Virat was married before, following which their marriage relationship went declining. Virat had forced her to abort foetus several times, the actress has further alleged.

She has also alleged that she was engaged by Virat in the dance bar of a hotel in Bhubaneswar and he used to take all her earnings.

Meanwhile, the accused being absconding from the day of complaint, police has appointed a manhunt the nab Virat.