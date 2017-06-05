Police raid jails across state, seize cash, narcotics items

Bhubaneswar: Acting on a tip-off, police on Sunday conducted raids on several jails across the State and seized large amounts of narcotics and other objectionable items in the prisons.

The search operation was conducted in at least 12 jails, including the Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack, the Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar and the jails in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Baleswar and Brahmapur, informed Jail Inspector General G Arun Ray.

A team of police comprising of eight IICs, ACPs and DCPs of Twin City Commissionerate police raided the Choudwar and Jharpada jails in the morning.

According to reports, the Twin City police during the raid seized cigarettes, gutkha and a TV set from the medical cell of the Choudwar jail, where industrialist Mahimananda Mishra, accused in the Paradip Seaways GM Mahendra Swain murder case, is lodged.