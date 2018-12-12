Police officer in Vig net for unaccounted cash

Bhadrak: Vigilance sleuths arrested Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Bhandaripokhari Police Station after recovering unaccounted cash worth Rs 73,500 from his possession in Balasore.

The police officer, Amit Kumar Biswal, was detained for questioning. He is posted as IIC in Bhandaripokhari Police Station.

Acting on reliable inputs, the anti-corruption squad intercepted Biswal near Shergad toll gate while he was heading for Baripada. During the search, unaccounted cash worth Rs 73,500 was recovered from his vehicle.

On being questioned, he could not give satisfactory answers from where he got the amount.

Following which, the sleuths arrested him and registered a case against him under relevant sections of the IPC.