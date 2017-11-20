Police lathi charge agitating Sikshya Sahayak aspirants in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Police resorted to lathi charge today to disperse agitating Sikshya Sahayak aspirants at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar allegedly after they started pelting stones at police.

According to reports, Over 25,000 unemployed BEd pass outs and certificate in teaching (CT) holders were staging dharna at the Lower PMG under the banner of Sikshya Sahayak Ashayi Sangha Odisha demanding employment as Sikshya Sahayaks.

However, the situation went out of control in the evening when a delegation of the association had gone to meet the School and Mass Education (S&ME) minister to present their demands as the agitating Sikshya Sahayak aspirants started pelting stones at police.

The IIC of Capital Police Station and few other personnel were injured in the scuffle and stone pelting, following which police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the gathering and arrested over 20 agitators.

“When their leaders had been called for a discussion, the gathering turned violent and started pelting stones on us in which the Capital Police Station IIC was injured along with a few other police personnel,” said DCP Satyabrata Bhoi.

On the other hand, School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said that there is a delay in engagement of the Sikshya Sahayaks as the case is sub-judice in Orissa High Court. The demands of the association will be considered after a reapplication.

It is worth mentioning that the aspirants have been agitating since long demanding employment as Sikshya Sahayaks as per a notification of the Ministry dated December 26, 2016.