Crime

Police issues notice against Mahima sons

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
mahima mishra

Paradip: Police today issued notice against the two sons of industrialist Mahima Mishra who has been arrested in the Seaways Shipping manager Mahendra Swain’s murder case. His sons Chandan and Charchit have been sent notice for interrogation regrading financial dealings of Mishra.

Most of the financial dealings of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) are done under the names of the two younger Mishras who are also directors in the company.

Police has asked them to appear by Wednesday at the Paradip police station. Mahima’s accountant Rabindranath Dalei has also been asked to appear before police in the notice.

Meanwhile, Basant Bal has applied for bail in a Jagatsinghur court. Also, Koliyari police had applied for seven day remand of Mahima in a Talcher incident but the SDJM court has rejected the appeal.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

BSNL BSNL
5.6K
Business

BSNL launches Rs 144 plan: Free unlimited calls for one month
free data free data
5.1K
Business

Airtel offers one year free data for users
RSP RSP
2.8K
State at Large

CBI raids senior RSP official on DA case
2.7K
Culture

‘Literary translation demands great deal of creativity…’
differently differently
2.3K
Crime

RPF Jawans assault differently abled man
To Top