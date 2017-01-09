Police issues notice against Mahima sons

Paradip: Police today issued notice against the two sons of industrialist Mahima Mishra who has been arrested in the Seaways Shipping manager Mahendra Swain’s murder case. His sons Chandan and Charchit have been sent notice for interrogation regrading financial dealings of Mishra.

Most of the financial dealings of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) are done under the names of the two younger Mishras who are also directors in the company.

Police has asked them to appear by Wednesday at the Paradip police station. Mahima’s accountant Rabindranath Dalei has also been asked to appear before police in the notice.

Meanwhile, Basant Bal has applied for bail in a Jagatsinghur court. Also, Koliyari police had applied for seven day remand of Mahima in a Talcher incident but the SDJM court has rejected the appeal.