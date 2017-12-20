Headlines

Police IIC, ASI in Odisha Vigilance net

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Vigilance

Baripada: Odisha Vigilance arrested an Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) red-handed while accepting bribe in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

The arrested police officials have been identified as Kaptipada Police Station IIC Brajabandhu Nayak and ASI Rabi Narayan Suar.

According to reports, a fight had erupted between two groups in Kaptipada village over some issues on September 29, following which a group of 16 villagers had applied for bail in Orissa High Court.

The High Court, after granting bail to the applicants, had sent the bail order to the Kaptipada police. However, the Kaptipada Police Station IIC and ASI demanded Rs 20,000 from the villagers to handover the bail order.

The villagers informed the Baripada division of Vigilance regarding the demand of police officials, following which Vigilance officials laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000 today.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Team India Team India
3.7K
Headlines

See Pics: Team India reaches Bhubaneswar
sex racket sex racket
1.7K
Headlines

Sex racket busted, two actresses arrested from five-star hotels
Odisha Odisha
1.0K
Headlines

Odisha employees to get death, retirement gratuity

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top