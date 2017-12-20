Police IIC, ASI in Odisha Vigilance net

Baripada: Odisha Vigilance arrested an Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) red-handed while accepting bribe in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

The arrested police officials have been identified as Kaptipada Police Station IIC Brajabandhu Nayak and ASI Rabi Narayan Suar.

According to reports, a fight had erupted between two groups in Kaptipada village over some issues on September 29, following which a group of 16 villagers had applied for bail in Orissa High Court.

The High Court, after granting bail to the applicants, had sent the bail order to the Kaptipada police. However, the Kaptipada Police Station IIC and ASI demanded Rs 20,000 from the villagers to handover the bail order.

The villagers informed the Baripada division of Vigilance regarding the demand of police officials, following which Vigilance officials laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000 today.