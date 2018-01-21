Police freeze Rs 165 crore in five bank accounts of MLA Sanatan Mahakud

Keonjhar: The district police on Saturday froze five bank accounts of Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud having cash deposits worth Rs 165 crore.

The action was taken after Mahakud did not appear before the Sadar police station for interrogation yesterday in connection with a recent seizure of Rs 50 lakh belonging to him.

On January 12, police had arrested the manager and two staff of IndusInd Bank in Joda after they were found transporting Rs 50 lakh in a car to Mahakud’s house.

The IndusInd Bank accounts of the legislator were frozen after he failed to depose in connection with a recent seizure of Rs 50 lakh belonging to him.

Police had issued notice to Mahakud to appear before Sadar police station on Saturday for interrogation in presence of bank branch manager Manas Rout.

However, he did not appear before the police, following which police later asked the bank officials to freeze the five accounts.

The accounts were in the name of Sanatan Mahakud and his organisations Maa Jagat Janani Seva Trust and Maa Kuanari Transport, said Bijay Kumar Mallik, Investigating Officer, Sadar Police Station.