Police, docs clash over parking at SCB Medical

Cuttack: An argument between a doctor and police officer over parking led to a serious clash in the SCB Medical premises in the city. Medical students have staged dharna over the issue. Meanwhile, talks are on between student groups and police authorities to make peace between doctors and police.

On Friday, Nephrology head Chittaranjan Kar parked his car on the main road of the medical college. Meanwhile, Mangalabag police officer Abhimanyu Das, who was on patrolling, asked the driver to move the vehicle to the parking area. The doctor reached the spot and allegedly misbehaved with the police officer speaking in foul language and also threatening Das to get him transferred in 24 hours to the KBK area. Doctor Kar however claims to have been mistreated by the policeman first. The argument led to a clash.

Das filed a case against the doctor at the Mangalabag police and the Odisha Police Association has also taken up the matter seriously. “We will ensure that the matter is taken up seriously since the police officer was performing his duty,” said the Association secretary Satyajit Mishra.

Sanjeev Arora, DCP Cuttack said that talks are on to pacify both groups and the investigation is also on simultaneously.

This is not the first time that SCB doctors are in news for the wrong reasons. Recently, there was an FIR against PG doctors of the medical college whil earlier there have been many instances of the doctors and students here misbehaving with police, patients and journalists.