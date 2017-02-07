Police-Dacoit fire exchange: 6 accused nabbed

Bhubaneswar: A special squad of Cuttack Upper Police Division (UPD) on Monday has arrested six dacoits after a brief exchange of fire in Khamanga Chhak of Kadarudrapur village at Balianta.

Acting on a tip off, the squad was able to locate this gang on Khamanga Chhak of Kakarudrapur village when the miscreants were planning to loot the money from a petrol pump under Balianta PS.

Police Commissioner YB Khurania has said that and there was an exchange of fire between the police and this gang. No one injured during the encounter. The police also seized three bikes, a pistol and live bullets from the gang’s possession.

As per police, the arrested have many criminal cases pending against them at different police stations in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. They were also involved in the recent looting of Rs 9 lakh at Barang on last January 20 from a CESU official.