Police constable tonsured on suspicion of witchcraft in Odisha

Phulbani: In yet another case of witchcraft, a police constable was tonsured and that too by the family members of a police official in Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Gaura Kanhar.

According to reports, the family members of a police official thrashed the constable for allegedly practicing sorcery in Bidangi area of the district and shaved his head.

On being informed, Phulbani Sadar police rushed to the spot and rescued Kanhar and launched an investigation into the incident.