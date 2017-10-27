PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Police charge lathi during gram sevaks rally, many injured

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
gram sevaks

Bhubaneswar: Police charged lathi on activists of Nikhil Odisha Gram Rozgar Sevak Sangh (NOGRSS) at Master Canteen Square here today while they were taking out a mass rally demanding regularisation of their jobs.

Many activists sustained injuries on their hands and back as they were thrashed black and blue by the cops.

According to reports, the incident of police excess on the protesters began following a scuffle between the agitators and the cops.

The activists were taking out a mass rally demanding regularisation of their jobs shouting various anti-government slogans during their protest.

Later, a heated argument was exchanged between the GRS members and police personnel followed by a scuffle.

The situation took an ugly turn when the cops resorted to lathicharge to take control of the situation. The police also detained several members of the Sangh.

