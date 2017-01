Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police celebrated its 9th Raising Day today with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as the Chief Guest.

Many police officers were awarded on the occasion. Braveheart Chinmayee Bhuyan, a karate student from city based Utkal Karate School, who had caught chain snatchers and fought with them in September last year was roped in as a martial arts trainer for police.

A number of police battalions also showcased their parade on the occasion.