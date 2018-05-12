Police atrocity: Video of girl beaten up by cops goes viral

Bhubaneswar: In yet another case of police atrocity in the state, a girl was allegedly beaten up by cops at Nayapalli area in Bhubaneswar.

The matter came to fore this morning after the victim circulated a video clip of the incident on social media.

On the other hand, officials of Nayapalli police station refuted the allegations.

According to police, a team of Nayapalli police had gone to Behera Sahi after receiving complaint about a clash between two families over property dispute on May 6. Two constables who had also been to the spot had sustained injuries while pacifying the irate family members. The accused, including the complainant were arrested and forwarded to court.

The injury marks on the body of the girl, who was later released on bail, might be result of the violent clash, police claimed.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner YB Khurania said that he is unaware about the incident. An inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken against the accused.