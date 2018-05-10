Police atrocity: Nimapara IIC transferred to Puri police headquarters

Konark: Nimapada police station IIC Mrityunjay Swain has been transferred to the Puri district police headquarters, a day after the video clip featuring Swain thrashing an elderly woman went viral on social media.

He has been directed to discharge duty at the police headquarters till completion of the investigation into the case.

On the other hand, an SDPO will be in charge of Nimapara police station in place of Swain.

Puri Additional SP Dhirendra Nanda is heading the investigation into the incident.

As per reports, one Rita Barik of Dalei Sahi in Dhirapur village had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint against her husband and in-laws alleging harassment by them on May 7.

Following the FIR, Nimapara IIC called Barik’s husband and mother-in-law Basanti Palata and interrogated them regarding their family dispute. Instead of resolving the matter, the cop suddenly started beating the duo black and blue. The elderly woman has sustained grievous injuries in the attack.

The victim has filed a written complaint against the IIC with the Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) and Puri Court. She has demanded stern action against the police official.

Meanwhile, IIC Mrutyunjay Swain has refuted the allegations leveled against him.

Though the incident took place on May 7, the matter came to the fore after a video clip featuring the same went viral on Tuesday.