Police atrocity: Nimapara IIC suspended

Konark: Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendra Prasad Sharma on Friday suspended Nimapara IIC Mrutyunjay Swain for allegedly thrashing an elderly woman at the police station on May 7.

On the other hand, an SDPO has been given charge of Nimapara police station.

Swain was transferred to Puri district police headquarters on Thursday a day after the video clip featuring Swain thrashing an elderly woman went viral on social media.

Puri Additional SP Dhirendra Nanda is heading the investigation into the incident.

As per reports, one Rita Barik of Dalei Sahi in Dhirapur village had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint against her husband and in-laws alleging harassment by them on May 7.

Following the FIR, Nimapara IIC called Barik’s husband and mother-in-law Basanti Palata and interrogated them regarding their family dispute. Instead of resolving the matter, the cop suddenly started beating the duo black and blue. The elderly woman has sustained grievous injuries in the attack.

The victim has filed a written complaint against the IIC with the Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) and Puri Court demanding stern action against the police official.

Meanwhile, IIC Mrutyunjay Swain has refuted the allegations leveled against him.

Though the incident took place on May 7, the matter came to the fore after a video clip featuring the same went viral on Tuesday.