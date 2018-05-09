Police atrocity: Elderly woman thrashed by Nimapara IIC

Puri: In an incident of police atrocity, Nimapara police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Mrutyunjay Swain allegedly beat up a 74-year-old woman.

As per reports, one Rita Barik of Dalei Sahi in Dhirapur village had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint against her husband and in-laws alleging harassment by them on May 7.

Following the FIR, Nimapara IIC called Barik’s husband and mother-in-law Basanti Palata and interrogated them regarding their family dispute. Instead of resolving the matter, the cop suddenly started beating the duo black and blue. The elderly woman has sustained grievous injuries in the attack.

The victim has filed a written complaint against the IIC with the Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) and Puri Court. She has demanded stern action against the police official.

Meanwhile, IIC Mrutyunjay Swain has refuted the allegations leveled against him.

On the other hand, the video clip of police atrocity which was shot by an unidentified person has gone viral.