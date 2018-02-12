Police ASI beaten up badly for illicit affair with married woman in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Odisha Police was thrashed brutally by angry villagers after his illicit affair with a married woman was caught in Mahuldiha village near Baripada in the district last night.

The accused ASI has been identified as Manoj Kumar Rathor, ASI, Thakurmunda Police Station.

According to reports, Rathor who had earlier been posted at the Mahuldiha Police Station had allegedly developed an illicit relationship with a married woman in the village. However, after his transfer to Thakurmunda Police Station recently, he was on a visit to Mahuldiha in some work last evening, following which the official met the woman at her house.

While the duo was in a compromising position some villagers got a tip-off on them and nabbed the ASI. He was brutally roughed up by the villagers and was handed over to police in a semi-nude state.