Police arrest two in Banapur minor rape and suicide case

Khordha: Khordha police arrested two persons in connection with the rape and suicide of a minor girl at Suanpadia in Banapur of Khurda district today.

The duo has been identified as Nimai Palei (22), the prime accused in the case, and his brother Kedar Palei.

The move comes after some locals blocked the Banapur main road yesterday alleging police inaction in the 16-year-old girl’s death case.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim’s family members, the girl was allegedly raped on December 31 last month following which they lodged a complaint at Banapur Police Station on January 2. However, the police did not take any action against the accused.

Failing to get justice after knocking police door, the depressed girl had committed suicide on January 24 by consuming poison.