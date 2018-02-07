Police arrest three in Balasore Kunu Panda murder case

Balasore: The Balasore police arrested three persons in connection with murder of Kunu Panda, a criminal himself and forwarded them to court on Tuesday, after a lapse of 13 days.

While police have managed to arrest three, eight other criminals are still at large in the case, district Superintendent of Police Niti Sekhar told reporters.

The accused persons have been identified as Jiten Murmu (29), Babu Rao (28), both of village Talengasahi, and Abhi Jena (32) of Chandipur. They have been booked under Sections 302, 120(b) and 34 of IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

The SP said that while Jiten and Babu were involved in the crime directly, Abhi had provided shelter to them. Ten persons were directly involved in the murder of Kunu Panda (39); and it was a well-planned crime.

Those absconding are Kailash Das, Dibyajati Patra, Manoj Lenka, Murali Das, Sanjib Swamy, Siba Das, Upendra Lenka and Kanduru, all residents of the Sahadevkhunta area.

“The incident is fallout of rivalry between the Kunu Panda gang and another antisocial gang. They were having land and other disputes. Some of the accused hacked Panda,” said the SP.

Kunu, who was having a criminal background, was also a former municipal Councillor and had earlier in several cases gone to jail.