PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Polavaram project: SC slaps Rs 20,000 penalty on Centre

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Polavaram project

Bhubaneswar: Supreme Court on Tuesday slapped a penalty of Rs 20,000 on the Central Government for not responding to its earlier notice over Polavaram project.

The apex court directed the Union Government to pay the fine and to reply within two weeks while hearing a writ petition filed by Odisha Government against the Centre’s decision for according national project status to the ongoing controversial project in Andhra Pradesh.

The Central Government has also been asked to make Telangana and Chhattisgarh as parties in the case.

Odisha had moved the apex court in 2016 apprehending that several villages in Malkangiri district will be submerged due to Polavaram project.

While the erstwhile UPA government had accorded national project status tag to the project, the incumbent NDA government has announced to provide all financial support to the project.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

judge judge
1.7K
Headlines

Foul smell, Orissa HC Judge gets off train
Aadhaar linking Aadhaar linking
1.0K
Headlines

Aadhaar linking with SIM/Mobile: From December 1, do linking via OTP
Mumbai Mumbai
924
Blog

Mumbai Cricket; 500 Not Out

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top