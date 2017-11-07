Polavaram project: SC slaps Rs 20,000 penalty on Centre

Bhubaneswar: Supreme Court on Tuesday slapped a penalty of Rs 20,000 on the Central Government for not responding to its earlier notice over Polavaram project.

The apex court directed the Union Government to pay the fine and to reply within two weeks while hearing a writ petition filed by Odisha Government against the Centre’s decision for according national project status to the ongoing controversial project in Andhra Pradesh.

The Central Government has also been asked to make Telangana and Chhattisgarh as parties in the case.

Odisha had moved the apex court in 2016 apprehending that several villages in Malkangiri district will be submerged due to Polavaram project.

While the erstwhile UPA government had accorded national project status tag to the project, the incumbent NDA government has announced to provide all financial support to the project.