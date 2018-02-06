Polavaram issue: Telangana extends support to Odisha Government

Bhubaneswar: Telangana on Monday said the design of Polavaram project should be modified as it is going to submerge a large number of villages and displace many tribal people.

A special representative of Telangana T Ramchandru met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat here and discussed the Polavaram project which will affect both the states.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister reportedly sought cooperation from the neighbouring State to fight the project in a coordinated manner.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, who met the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on December 1, last year, had announced the state’s support to Odisha on Polavaram issue.

“We are with Odisha Government so far as Polavaram is concerned. Telangana will also be equally affected by the project,” Srihari told mediapersons after meeting the Chief Minister here.

Telangana has feared submergence of many of its villages due to the multi-purpose project on Godavari river as the estimated flood discharge is much higher than the initial estimate.

Odisha Government has also been seeking a relook into the Polavaram project and Naveen wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue on November 29, last year requesting him not to allow construction of the Polavaram project till all pending issues are settled in the Supreme Court.