Polavaram construction begins; BJD-BJP fight out

Bhubaneswar: The crucial phase of Polavaram project kick started as its spillway concrete works begun on Friday.

The spillway concrete works were initiated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The foundation work will begin from January. The state government is looking to complete the important phases of the project by 2018.

Notably, the project which is labeled as the new lifeline for the Andhra Pradesh is a point of big debacle for Odisha as it has been a risk with thousands of residents relying on Odisha Andhra border especially some dozens of panchayats in Malkangiri district.

Odisha has been opposing the issue and has also sought legal battle in the apex court of the country. It complained that the height of the project should be low since the project is based on Godavari river which are fed by Sabari and Sileru rivers both from Odisha and it would result in widespread inundation of the low lying areas.

Meanwhile, the beginning of the project has triggered political reactions in the state with the ruling BJD leveling charges against the Centre for meting injustice to Odisha.

Party Vice President Suryanarayan Patra criticized the Centre of showing more benevolence towards Andhra since it has a pro BJP government. The Union Government has done wrong with the people of Odisha in spite of the fact that the project is subjudice and has been unanimously opposed by Chhatisgarh, Telangana it has been granted funds, he said.

Congress has made a low line remark saying that the project should be carried out in such a way that it should pose minimum damages to Odisha.

Meanwhile, the BJP has dared the State Government to publish a white paper on the various facets of the project so that they would approach the Centre and ask its intervention in the matter.