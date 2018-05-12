Pokhran anniversary: PM Modi praises scientists, political leaderships of 1998

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised scientists and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee leadership as India observed the 20th anniversary of the May 11, 1998 Pokhran – II nuclear tests.

PM Modi said on tweeter, “We also remember with great pride, the skills of our scientists as well as the courage of our political leadership for the historic tests in May 1998”.

In the era of technology and innovation, the youth should get acquainted with more aspects of technology, the prime minister was quoted as saying in another tweet.

“Our Government is taking numerous steps to create an eco-system that furthers outstanding research, innovation and strides in technology … on National Technology Day, we salute our stupendous scientists and technology enthusiasts,” PM said.

India had carried out five underground nuclear tests in Pokhran in the Thar desert in Rajasthan on May 11 and 13, 1998.