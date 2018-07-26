Poet Ramakanta Rath receives Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman

Bhubaneswar: Eminent poet and Padma Bhushan award recipient Ramakanta Rath on Thursday conferred ‘Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman 2018’ by Odisha Sahitya Akademi for his illustrative contribution to Odia literature.

The award was presented to Rath at a special function organised at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening. Fifteen other litterateurs of the state were also felicitated on the occasion by the literary body.

Rath, one of the most renowned modernist poets in the Odia literature, was honoured with the prestigious award for his lifetime contribution to the Odia literature. The eminent poet had earlier received Sahitya Akademi Award for his poem Saptama Ritu. Besides, he was also conferred Sarala award for his work Sachitra Andhara in 1984. In 1992, he was conferred Saraswati award.

The award function was organised under the chairmanship of Odisha Sahitya Akademi president Harihar Mishra while state culture minister Ashok Chandra Panda graced the occasion as chief guest.