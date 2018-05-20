PNB refuses to share details of Rs 13K crore scam

NEW DELHI: Punjab National Bank has refused to provide details of the audit that unearthed a fraud to the tune of Rs. 13,000 crore, citing a clause which prevents disclosure information that may affect probe.

The public sector bank while replying to a RTI query also refused to give a copy of the inspection reports on the scam involving Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Chokshi and others.

The bank cannot reveal the contents of the audit as the matter is still under investigation, the bank said in its reply to the RTI query. In the RTI application, the applicant had sought details of the inspection that stumbled upon the mega fraud.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is inquiring into the scam, the income tax department and the Enforcement Directorate and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have started its own probe into the scam.

On May 13, the RBI also declined to share details of the inspection reports on the scam-hit PNB citing RTI clauses that bar disclosure of details which may harm investigation. The central bank has, however, clarified that it does not carry out audit of banks, but conducts risk-based supervision of banks.