PM’s warning to absentee MPs: “Will act in 2019”

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reportedly warned BJP MPs who don’t attend Parliament that they may not get to contest the next Lok Sabha polls if they persist with the habit.
Addressing the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi, PM Modi also praised Amit Shah on completing three years as the BJP President and on being elected to the Rajya Sabha.
According to sources, PM Modi said there should not be any need to issue whips to ensure their attendance.
“What are you and me? The party is everything… You do what you want to, I will see in 2019,” PM Modi was quoted as saying, in apparent hints that they may be denied nomination in the next election.