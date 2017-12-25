PM wants Odisha, Chhattisgarh to hold talks again to resolve Mahanadi issue: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants that Odisha and Chhattisgarh should hold another discussion on the Mahanadi River water dispute to resolve the issue through negotiations before setting up of a tribunal to adjudicate the dispute, said Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a function in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Prime Minister has asked the Union Water Resources Minister to arrange Chief Minister-level talks soon between the two warring States.

“In case the Chief Minister-level talks fail, a tribunal would be formed mandatorily as per law,” Pradhan added.

However, resolving an inter-State water dispute by a tribunal is a time-consuming process and disputes have continued for years without any solution, he said.

Pradhan informed that a new Bill would be tabled in the current Winter Session of Parliament under which a tribunal would be constituted to address all the inter-State water disputes.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chhattisgarh Chief Raman Singh had met in New Delhi over the Mahanadi issue, but the meeting ended without any results.