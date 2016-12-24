PM to visit Maharashtra today; lay Foundation stone for Shivaji Memorial

Mumbai: Prime Minister(PM) Narendra Modi will be on one day visit to Maharashtra to lay the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the metro rail projects in Mumbai and Pune.
His plan of action during the day is as follows;
- He would land in the metropolis at 11.30 AM and leave for MIDC Patalganga in neighbouring Raigad district to inaugurate the newly-built campus of the National Institute of Securities Management(NISM).
- The PM would then reach Raj Bhavan and later move towards Girgaum Chowpatty for the Shivaji Memorial event.
- Later he would proceed to the site in the Arabian Sea of Mumbai coast, where the state government has planned to build a mega memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
- Further there is a plan of a public function at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) ground in suburban Bandra where the PM would address after laying foundation stone for two Metro rail projects, Elevated Rail Corridors Project and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL).
- The PM would then leave for Pune, where he will lay the foundation stone of the Pune Metro Rail project at the Agriculture College ground there. NCP leader Sharad Pawar will share the stage with Modi at this event.