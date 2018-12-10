PM urges MPs for full cooperation during Winter session

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised the MPs to utilize the Winter session of Parliament to the full extent.

Making an appeal to the MPs at the all party meet at Parliament House on Monday, Modi said the session will be the last one before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister said the government was ready to discuss all issues as per rules and procedures in the Parliament.

There is a need to cooperate with each other on the issues of public interest, the Prime Minister said and added that in a democracy both the government and the opposition share their inputs for efficient governance.

The Prime Minister also said that the government was ready to discuss all issues as per rules and procedures. If anybody wants to bring something to the government’s notice inside the House or even outside, we are open to it, he added.

All the political parties present at the meeting assured the government for full cooperation in the smooth functioning of Parliament.