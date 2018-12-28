PM to visit Andaman & Nicobar Islands tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andaman & Nicobar Islands on December 29-30. He will arrive in Port Blair on the evening of December 29.

On December 30, the Prime Minister will visit the Tsunami Memorial at Car Nicobar. He will lay a wreath at the memorial, and light a candle at the Wall of Lost Souls.

He will inaugurate the ITI at Arong, and lay the Foundation Stone for some infrastructure projects. He will address a public meeting.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will lay a wreath at the Martyrs Column at Port Blair. He will visit the Cellular Jail in the city.

The Prime Minister will hoist the high mast flag at South Point, Port Blair. He will pay floral tributes at Statue of Netaji at Marina Park, Port Blair.

At Netaji Stadium, the Prime Minister will release a commemorative postal stamp, coin and first day cover to mark the 75th Anniversary of the hoisting of Tricolour on Indian soil by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

He will also release the Innovation and Start-Up Policy for A&N Islands. He will inaugurate a 7 MW Solar Power Plant, and Solar Village. He will also lay the Foundation Stone for a number of development projects. The Prime Minister will address the gathering.