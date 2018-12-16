PM to inspect Kumbha Mela arrangement in UP

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

This is his first visit to the city which is dubbed as the bastion of Gandhi family. The Prime Minister will visit Allahabad and will oversee the preparedness for the ensuing Kumbh Mela in 2019.

The Prime Minister will then proceed to Prayagraj where he will inaugurate a command and control centre for the Kumbh Mela and perform Ganga Puja.

He will also visit the Swachh Kumbh exhibition there.

Reports said the  Prime Minister will also address a rally at Andawa and later inaugurate a new terminal building at Bamrauli Airport in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad).

