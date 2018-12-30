PM to inaugurate 106th Indian Science Congress in Jalandhar on Jan 3

New Delhi: World’s largest science meet ‘Indian Science Congress (ISC)-2019’is going to be held from 3rd to 7th January 2019, in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 106th edition of ISC-2019, based on the theme ‘Future India: Science and Technology’ on January 3.

The PM will also address about 30,000 delegates including many Nobel Laureates, Union Cabinet Ministers of India, science policymakers, administrators, eminent scientists, young men-women researchers & school children from across India & abroad.

During the five day long congress, around 100 plus conferences and events of scientific and technology origin will also be held, where eminent personalities from DRDO, ISRO, DST, AIIMS, UGC, AICTE, and many elite universities of the USA, UK, India and other countries will participate.

Union Cabinet ministers including Science and Technology Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Textile Minister Smriti Irani will also attend the event.

Union Science and Technology Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan believes that the 106th edition of Science Congress with its theme of FUTURE INDIA – Science and Technology would help showcase what is being done, what can be done and what would define the future of Science and Technology in India.

“Government’s aim is to deliver the benefits of Science & Technology to the last man in the society and scientists being a pivot should put their heart and soul into finding new solutions to the problems facing the nation and improve the quality of life of common man.”, said Dr. Harsh Vardhan in his message.