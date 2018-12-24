PM speech will have no impact on Odisha people, says BJD

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday said the speech delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his one-day visit to Odisha will have no major impact on the people of the state.

“PM Modi visited Odisha today and laid foundation stones for a few projects and inaugurated a couple of other projects. In a political rally today he also delivered a political speech. That speech will not have any impact on the people of Odisha,” said BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra.

“The people of Odisha have blessed us for the past 19 years and will continue to bless us in the coming years as well. We will continue to drive the development of the state as we have been doing for the past 19 years,” Patra added.