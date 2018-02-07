PM Modi’s wife meets road accident, suffers minor injuries

Udaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben was injured while the driver of her car was killed in a road accident on Wednesday.

The mishap occurred on the Kota-Chittorgarh four-lane road near Begu in Rajasthan this morning.

According to reports, Jashodaben was travelling from Atru in Bara towards Udaipur when their car hit a trailer truck around 10 am.

She has been admitted to district hospital Chittorgarh and out of danger.

Police have detained the accused truck driver.

“Jashodaben has sustained some minor injuries and is out of danger. She has been admitted to district hospital Chittorgarh. A case will be registered again the unidentified truck driver,” said Rajesh Rajora, Circle Officer, Begrun.