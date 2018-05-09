PM Modi’s pilgrimage plan focus of third Nepal visit

New Delhi: A month after the visit of Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to India on April 6-8, PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Nepal May 11-12. “Modi’s pilgrimage: India plans three ‘surprise gifts’,” official said on Monday.

The pilgrimage refers to Modi’s planned visit to Janakpur—where he will offer prayers at the Janaki temple before going to Kathmandu for official engagements—and Muktinath.

Janakpur is expected to be part of India’s Ramayana Circuit, one of the 15 thematic circuits identified for development under the Ministry of Tourism’s Swadesh Darshan scheme.

As for the ‘three gifts’, the media said Modi would announce them in Janakpur, Kathmandu and Muktinath Temple.

This is Modi’s third visit to Nepal. During Oli’s trip, the two countries had signed three agreements, which included development of inland waterways, a cross-border railway line and farm modernisation.

The two PMs had also jointly laid the foundation for a pipeline from Motihari in Bihar to Amlekhganj in Nepal, which is expected to transport 2 million litres of oil daily to the landlocked kingdom.

Sources said Modi will not sign any fresh agreements, but stress on ways to expedite projects already in the pipeline.