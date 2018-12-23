PM Modi’s Odisha Visit tomorrow: Know details schedule here

Bhubaneswar: The tentative tour programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-day Odisha visit tomorrow (December 24) has been announced.

According to the schedule, Prime Minister will depart from Delhi airport at 11.05am and arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at 1.05 pm tomorrow.

The PM will then leave from Bhubaneswar Helipad by road at 1.10 pm and reach IIT-Bhubaneswar campus at Aragul at 1.40 pm.

There, the PM will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects between 1.40pm and 2.20pm.

From there, the Prime Minister will depart for NISER (National Institute of Science Education and Research) stadium, Khurda by road and reach the venue at 2.30 pm.

The PM will address a public meeting between 2.30pm and 3.15pm.

He will leave the stadium at 3.20 pm and arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport from where he will leave for New Delhi at 4 pm.